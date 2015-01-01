|
Cordasco F, Scalise C, Sacco MA, Tarzia P, Gualtieri S, Ranno F, Aquila I. Clin. Ter. 2024; 175(Suppl 1(4)): 20-22.
(Copyright © 2024, Societa Editrice Universo)
39054974
BACKGROUND: Plastic bag suffocation may represent a very complex enigma for the forensic pathologist. The aim of this work is to highlight how the resolution of plastic bag suffocation cases is possible through the use of various forensic investigations, including psychological one (psychological autopsy) and toxicological examinations, in order to be able to define the manner of death.
Language: en
Humans; Aged; Male; suicide; Autopsy; death; Suicide, Completed; *Asphyxia/etiology; forensic science; plastic bag suffocation; Plastics