BACKGROUND: Cocaine overdose is a condition in which an increase in blood pressure, heart rate and depth of breath is observed. Cocaine consumption also causes a wide and well-known neuropsychiatric symptomatology that is characterized by incomprehensible behavior, confused and disordered thoughts, and paranoia. Cocaine addiction is a worldwide public health problem, which has somatic, psychological, psychiatric, socio-economic, and judicial complications.



CASE SERIES: This work shows three cases in which cocaine poisoning and overdose caused a psychotic and extremely violent behavior in the hours leading up to the death of the subjects.



CONCLUSION: The aim of this brief case series is to suggest some diagnostic criteria for the correct definition of this psychosis in order to make an early diagnosis crucial to prevent deaths related to it.

