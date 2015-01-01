Abstract

BACKGROUND: In recent years, the improvement of common standards of forensic practice has received attention to promote an unambiguous and better-quality forensic investigation method. Although most hanging deaths are attributed to suicides, cases occasionally occur due to accidents or homicides. From an investigative point of view, hanging deaths are usually straightforward, but unusual circumstances may raise suspicions of crime. This includes complex suicides, which are rare events pursued by victims with two or more different fatal methods and can be classified as planned or unplanned, depends on whether the methods are applied simultaneously or sequentially. The multiplicity of injuries detected can often lead to misinterpretations, thus making a multidisciplinary approach extremely important. CASE REPORT: A 44-year-old man, after requesting law enforcement, has been instead found inside a garden of an uninhabited property located a few kilometers away from his own property, suspended from a beam with wire; the wire created a noose at the back of his head, his hands were placed at his neck, and stab wounds were found.



CONCLUSIONS: The crime scene investigation, interview of relatives, autopsy, histological and toxicological examinations, and GAP led to the determination that the death was suicide. This comprehensive approach emphasizes the importance of meticulous investigation and analysis to reach accurate conclusions in forensic cases.

