|
Citation
|
Sacco MA, Pistininzi R, Aquila VR, Tarzia P, Raffaele R, Aquila I. Clin. Ter. 2024; 175(Suppl 1(4)): 53-55.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Societa Editrice Universo)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39054982
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide is considered a global health emergency by the WHO. In suicide, the collection of testimonial data often encounters the refusal of family members to accept the hypothesis of a self-harming event and to provide clear information on the matter. The psychological autopsy is an investigative tool historically known for collecting information on the deceased, although to date there is no standard methodological protocol for conducting interviews with family members/next of kin.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; suicide; Autopsy; psychological autopsy; forensic science; *Suicide/psychology; Family/psychology; forensic psychology; interview; Interview, Psychological; Suicide, Completed/psychology/statistics & numerical data