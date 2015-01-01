Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is considered a global health emergency by the WHO. In suicide, the collection of testimonial data often encounters the refusal of family members to accept the hypothesis of a self-harming event and to provide clear information on the matter. The psychological autopsy is an investigative tool historically known for collecting information on the deceased, although to date there is no standard methodological protocol for conducting interviews with family members/next of kin.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We present three dubious suicide cases: fuel-related death; hanging during a party; throat cutting with multiple stab wounds. During the interview the operators avoided pressing or direct questions about the event, preferring the interview with free discussion about the deceased (stream of consciousness).



CONCLUSION: Initially, the relatives showed an attitude of clear rejection of the suicidal hypothesis with insistent requests for clarity on what had happened. Subsequently, through the use of free-form interviews, it was still possible to intercept, in the stories, predictive signs of suicidal ideation or psychiatric comorbidities previously un-treated and probably not accepted by the relatives, especially through the description of daily acts and household habits and environmental conditions of the deceased. The cases demonstrate the importance of using standardized methods with the use of free interviews with family members in order to indirectly investigate the event.

