|
Citation
|
Tarzia P, Introna F, Leggio A. Clin. Ter. 2024; 175(Suppl 1(4)): 59-63.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Societa Editrice Universo)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39054984
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Establishing the cause of death when analysing burnt human remains is limiting due to thermal degradation. The heat generated by high combustion degrades the bone structure, definitively hiding the perimortem trauma in most cases, which is crucial for solving a court case. CASE REPORT: In November 2019, a completely burnt corpse was found inside a car set on fire near a location in Reggio Calabria, Italy. The corpse was subsequently subjected to an initial radiodiagnostic examination and an anthropological/medico-legal investigation, in order to confirm the biological profile of the unidentified subject, define the cause of death and assess the presence of perimortal lesions through macroscopic analysis of skull fragments subjected to fleshing.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Male; Fires; Forensic Medicine; Italy; *Autopsy; *Burns/etiology; *Homicide/legislation & jurisprudence; Blunt Trauma; Burnt Human Remains; Cranial Reconstruction; Forensic Anthropology; Manslaughter