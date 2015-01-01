Abstract

Violent behaviour in the secondary education stage is a serious concern that comes from low emotional control. Judo is a sport that requires self-control and high emotional competence to mitigate aggressive behaviours. This research presents the objectives of analysing the correlations of different types of aggressive behaviours before an intervention program with those after said program, as well as study the effect of emotions on aggressive behaviours before and after the intervention program through multigroup structural equation modelling. A quasi-experimental study was planned. It used a pre-test-post-test design in a population of 139 secondary school students (M = 15.76; SD = 1.066). The instruments were an ad hoc questionnaire, the Schutte Self-Report Inventory and the Violent Behaviour at School Scale. The data show that the intervention decreased the correlations between different types of violent behaviours. The results show an increase in the effect of emotional intelligence on mitigating aggressive attitudes. The promotion and use of contact sports is necessary to prevent the emergence of aggressive behaviours within a school environment.

Language: en