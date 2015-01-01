Abstract

INTRODUCTION: International research has shown that trauma exposure can lead to mental health disorders and affect social support. However, there is little insight into trauma exposure and its related issues in the general population of Belgium.



METHODS: Secondary cross-sectional data on the general adult population were retrieved from the Belgian Health Interview Survey. Using a representative sample, data were collected on trauma exposure in the past 12 months, and the disclosure of trauma, social support, depressive/anxiety symptoms and background factors were investigated.



RESULTS: In total, 7728 participants were included in this study, and 4.8% (N = 369) reported trauma exposure within the past 12 months. People with trauma exposure (4.8%, N = 369) consistently had more anxiety and depressive symptoms than those without trauma (p < 0.001), and people with multiple trauma exposures had more symptoms than those with a single trauma (p < 0.001). Social support was observed to be lower among those with trauma exposure (p < 0.001), and 17.1% had never disclosed their trauma to anyone. Sexual violence was higher among women (64.5%) and was also the least disclosed form of trauma.



CONCLUSIONS: Trauma exposure is associated with poorer mental health in Belgium. Around a fifth of those who experience trauma do not disclose their trauma, which is the most common after sexual violence.

Language: en