Abstract

F-500 Encapsulator Agent (EA) is a fire suppression agent that is an alternative to traditional firefighting foams. It is marketed as having the capability to act on all four parts of the fire tetrahedron as well as being environmentally friendly and non-toxic. An internal survey of the use of F-500 EA by fire departments encountered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ignitable liquid detection canine (ILDC) handlers in 2022 showed that this product is not yet in widespread use across the country, but where it has been implemented, it is frequently utilized on a variety of types of fires. Additional agencies are researching the product to determine if it should be adopted. As this product appears to be growing in popularity, it is important to understand whether the use of the product would affect a canine's ability to detect ignitable liquids or a forensic laboratory's ability to identify the presence of an ignitable liquid. Burned wood and burned carpet, two commonly encountered substrates, were spiked with gasoline or a heavy petroleum distillate (HPD) and F-500 EA was applied. At various time intervals, ILDC teams surveyed the samples and laboratory analysis was conducted.



RESULTS showed that the presence of F-500 EA can negatively affect canine alerts and the laboratory's ability to identify ignitable liquids.

