Kassa MA, Anbesaw T, Nakie G, Melkam M, Azmeraw M, Semagn EG, Abate BB. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1368285.
BACKGROUND: Anxiety symptoms are the most frequent mental health problems in the world, and it is a serious public health concern, especially among adolescents, because if left untreated, adolescent anxiety can have a number of detrimental effects, including lower academic performance, strained relationships with friends and family, substance addiction, thoughts of suicide and homicide, and trouble finding work. While this vulnerability is concerning in all situations, it is particularly critical in armed conflict areas. Ethiopia is one of the most recent war-affected countries, but to the best of our knowledge, limited studies focused on adolescents in this context. Therefore, this study assessed the experience of war trauma and its effects on anxiety symptoms among high school students in Woldia town, Ethiopia.
adolescents; Ethiopia; anxiety; conflict; high school students; war