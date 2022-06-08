Abstract

BACKGROUND: Anxiety symptoms are the most frequent mental health problems in the world, and it is a serious public health concern, especially among adolescents, because if left untreated, adolescent anxiety can have a number of detrimental effects, including lower academic performance, strained relationships with friends and family, substance addiction, thoughts of suicide and homicide, and trouble finding work. While this vulnerability is concerning in all situations, it is particularly critical in armed conflict areas. Ethiopia is one of the most recent war-affected countries, but to the best of our knowledge, limited studies focused on adolescents in this context. Therefore, this study assessed the experience of war trauma and its effects on anxiety symptoms among high school students in Woldia town, Ethiopia.



OBJECTIVE: We assessed the experience of war trauma and its effects on anxiety among high school students, as well as associated risk factors, in war-affected areas in Woldia town, northeast Ethiopia.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study design was conducted from May 23 to June 08 2022. Data were collected from high school students in Woldia town. Bivariable and multivariable logistic regression analyses were used to identify independent factors associated with anxiety.



RESULTS: A total of 624 out of 660 students participated in the study (94.5% response rate). The prevalence of anxiety among high school students in Woldia town was 39.7%. In the multivariable analysis, having depression (AOR = 9.24, 95% CI: 6.27, 13.64), witnessing the murder of family/friends (AOR = 1.93, 95% CI: 1.05, 3.57), being of female sex (AOR=1.59, 95% CI: 1.08, 2.36), and having a family history of mental illness (AOR=1.69, 95% CI: 1.00, 2.85) were factors significantly associated with anxiety.



CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS: The prevalence of anxiety in this study was approximately two in five high school students. Therefore, we recommend that the Ministry of Education collaborate with the Ministry of Health to expand and implement mental health services in high schools to promote the wellbeing of students for the prevention of anxiety.

