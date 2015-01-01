Abstract

BACKGROUND: Missing and Murdered Indigenous People is a historic and contemporary issue that has gained national attention. In 2021, homicide was the eighth leading cause of death among American Indian/Alaska Native (AIAN) persons aged between 1 and 54 years old, and homicide is the sixth leading cause of death among all AIAN males aged 1-54 years old.



AIM: These data will build knowledge around AIAN homicides and to identify circumstances that can aid in comprehensive Missing and Murdered Indigenous People prevention efforts.



METHODS: AIAN homicide data came from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Violent Death Reporting System, a state/jurisdiction-based surveillance system that collects detailed information about characteristics and circumstances of violent deaths. We examined data from 2003 to 2020 (all available years) from participating states/jurisdictions. We also assessed sociodemographic characteristics of victims and suspects, incident characteristics and differences across dichotomised urban/rural status. The study was conducted in 2022.



RESULTS: The National Violent Death Reporting System provided data on 2959 AIAN homicides from 2003 to 2020 (54.2% urban and 45.8% rural). Significant differences based on the two locations included type of weapon used, the location of the injury, race of the primary suspect, the victim's relationship to the suspect and select circumstances precipitating the homicide including crimes precipitating the homicide and homicides stemming from intimate partner violence. OUTCOMES: These findings provide crucial information to strengthen public health efforts for prevention.

