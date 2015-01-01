Abstract

Recognising and removing players with suspected sport-related concussions is crucial for community sports.



OBJECTIVES: Quantify rates and factors associated with non-reporting of concussion symptoms in community rugby league.



METHODS: Overall, 484 community rugby league players aged ≥18 years and 965 parents of rugby league players aged <18 years completed an online survey, regarding concussion history, knowledge, prevalence and reasons for non-reporting of concussion, long-term implications and perceptions of concussion.



RESULTS: Thirty-five percent of players aged ≥18 years and 22% of parents of players aged <18 years reported at least one concussion in the last two seasons. Forty-three percent of players aged ≥18 years and 5% of parents of players aged<18 years surveyed stated they did not report concussion-related symptoms sustained during 2020 and 2021 seasons. The two most common reasons for non-reporting of concussion symptoms were 'didn't want to be ruled out of a match' and 'didn't want to let down the team'. Players aged ≥18 years who received external coaching pressures around concussion were more likely to not report concussion symptoms. Over 40% of parents and players were concerned about the potential long-term implications. Ten percent of players aged ≥18 years and 7% of parents of players aged <18 years would encourage their family members/children to not play rugby league.



CONCLUSIONS: Non-reporting rates of suspected concussion symptoms in adult community players were twice as high as in professional rugby league, with similar reasons (wanting to play and not letting the team down). Engaging coaches to prioritise brain health and providing broader and appropriate education on concussion should be focused on, given the concerns reported by community players and parents.

