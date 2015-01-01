Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the U.S., the opioid epidemic has revitalized national attention to newborns with prenatal substance exposure (PSE). These newborns and their caregivers have specific health and treatment needs and frequently interact with multiple systems, including child protection systems (CPS).



METHODS: This study calculated rates of newborns (less than 15 days old) reported to CPS per 1,000 births due to PSE by state and year using data from the National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System (NCANDS). Given the lack of a clear definition of PSE reports in the data, we calculated rates using three different definitions. To examine the relationship between different state laws regarding the mandated reporting of PSE and PSE reports rates, we used panel data analysis.



RESULTS: Rates of newborn reports more than doubled between 2011 and 2019. There was extensive state variability of rates including some states that were consistently more than 100 % greater than and others consistently more than 150 % less than the annual national mean. Reporting rates were not associated with state requirements to report PSE, but were positively associated with rates of diagnosed neonatal abstinence syndrome.



CONCLUSION: State-level inconsistencies in identification, reporting, and CPS responses prevent a clear understanding of the scope of the affected population and service needs.

