Citation
Celie B, Laubscher R, Bac M, Schwellnus M, Nolte K, Wood P, Camacho T, Basu D, Borresen J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(7).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
39063401
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Personal health behaviours and lifestyle habits of health professionals influence their counselling practices related to non-communicable diseases (NCDs). There are limited data on the prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle habits among medical students and the impact of acquired health knowledge throughout the curriculum. The aim of this study was to determine and compare the prevalence of modifiable behavioural NCD risk factors of medical students in different academic years at a South African tertiary institution.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Risk Factors; Adult; Female; Male; Universities; Young Adult; Prevalence; Surveys and Questionnaires; Exercise; Diet; medical students; *Health Behavior; *Students, Medical/statistics & numerical data/psychology; behavioural risk factors; Life Style; non-communicable diseases; South Africa/epidemiology