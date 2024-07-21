SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Izumiyama T, Tsuji A, Tanaka K, Tateoka Y, Asahi R, Hamano H, Hitosugi M, Sugimoto S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(7).

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph21070827

39063404

PMC11276204

The aims of this study were as follows: the (a) creation of a pregnant occupant finite element model based on pregnant uterine data from sonography, (b) development of the evaluation method for placental abruption using this model and (c) analysis of the effects of three factors (collision speed, seatbelt position and placental position) on the severity of placental abruption in simulations of vehicle collisions. The 30-week pregnant occupant model was developed with the uterine model including the placenta, uterine-placental interface, fetus, amniotic fluid and surrounding ligaments. A method for evaluating the severity of placental abruption on this pregnant model was established, and the effects of these factors on the severity of the injury were analyzed. As a result, a higher risk of placental abruption was observed in high collision speeds, seatbelt position over the abdomen and anterior-fundal placenta. Lower collision speeds and seatbelt position on the iliac wings prevented severe placental abruption regardless of placental positions. These results suggested that safe driving and keeping seatbelt position on the iliac wings were essential to decrease the severity of this injury. From the analysis of the mechanism for placental abruption, the following hypothesis was proposed: a shear at adhesive sites between the uterus and placenta due to direct seatbelt loading to the uterus.


Humans; Female; Pregnancy; *Abruptio Placentae/etiology/physiopathology; *Accidents, Traffic; *Placenta; *Seat Belts; 30-week pregnant occupant; Automobile Driving; collision speed; Finite Element Analysis; Models, Biological; placental abruption; placental position; seatbelt loading; seatbelt position; shear

