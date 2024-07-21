|
Citation
Chanda P, Chirwa M, Mwale AT, Nakazwe KC, Kabembo IM, Nkole B. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(7).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
39063440
PMCID
Abstract
Existing research has documented the association between bullying perpetration and bullying victimisation. However, it is still unclear how different sources of social support moderate the association between bullying perpetration and bullying victimisation at a cross-national level. Using multilevel binary logistic regression models, this study examined the moderating role of public health care spending and perceived social support (i.e., family and teacher support) in the association between traditional bullying perpetration and victimisation by traditional bullying and cyberbullying among adolescents across 27 European countries. Country-level data were combined with 2017/18 Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) survey data from 162,792 adolescents (11-, 13-, and 15-year-olds) in 27 European countries.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Child; Female; Male; Adolescent; adolescents; Europe; social support; cyberbullying; *Social Support; *Bullying/statistics & numerical data/psychology; *Crime Victims/statistics & numerical data/psychology; *Cyberbullying/psychology/statistics & numerical data; health care spending; traditional bullying