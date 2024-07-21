|
Doumas DM, Midgett A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(7).
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
39063450
Bullying is a significant public health concern associated with mental health risks. Negative bullying outcomes extend beyond targets, with students who witness bullying reporting negative associated mental health consequences. Because bullying often occurs within the school setting, understanding the relationship between witnessing bullying and internalizing symptoms within the school environment can help shape school-based bullying prevention. The purpose of this study was to examine sense of school belonging as a mediator of the relationship between witnessing bullying and internalizing symptoms. We conducted two studies with middle school students (N = 130; N = 147) in which we used structural equation modeling (SEM) to test the mediational model.
Humans; Child; Female; Male; Adolescent; middle school; *Bullying/psychology; *Schools; *Students/psychology; internalizing symptoms; sense of school belonging; witnessing bullying