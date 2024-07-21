Abstract

The perception of work is closely linked to body reactions that facilitate task performance. Previous studies have shown that psychosocial work factors significantly impact employee health on both psychological and physical levels, though their cross-sectional designs limit causal interpretations. In this study, participants performed sitting and standing tasks under four different levels of mental workload. The NASA-Task Load Index (NASA-TLX) assessed mental workload perception across six dimensions, while Rapid Entire Body Assessment (REBA) and Rapid Upper Limb Assessment (RULA) scores evaluated body postures for standing and sitting tasks, respectively. This study examined the effects of alarms, distractions, and time constraints-common psychosocial factors in healthcare environments-on human behavior. We compared NASA-TLX scores with corresponding REBA/RULA scores to evaluate how perceived mental workload affects body postures. One-way ANOVA assessed the impact of experimental conditions on response variables, and Pearson correlation analyses explored the relationships between psychosocial factors and these variables.



RESULTS indicated that alarm conditions most negatively impacted mental workload perception and body postures. Temporal demand and effort scores were particularly affected by psychosocial factors in both tasks. Gender influenced physical demand and performance scores (higher in females) for the standing task but did not affect REBA and RULA scores. These findings suggest that organizational and psychosocial factors significantly influence healthcare workers' behavior, health, and patient safety. Further research is needed to evaluate the specific effects of psychosocial factors on both physical and mental workload to understand the relationship between overall task workload and occupational disorders.

