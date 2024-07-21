Abstract

This study explored the relationship between variables emphasized in the theory's first step of the three-step theory (3ST)-psychache, hopelessness, and their interaction-to suicide-related variables (i.e., lifetime suicidal ideation and attempt, past-year suicidal ideation, communication of suicidal thoughts, and self-reported future suicide attempt likelihood). Chinese undergraduate students (N = 11,399; mean age = 20.69 ± 1.35) from seven provinces participated in this cross-sectional survey. They answered the Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised, Psychache Scale, and Beck Hopelessness Scale. Bivariate and multivariate analyses were used to examine the association between psychache, hopelessness, and hopelessness × psychache interaction on the outcome variables. Bivariate analyses showed that psychache and hopelessness were correlated with suicidal ideation and behaviors. In multiple regression models, the interaction between psychache and hopelessness was significantly associated with past-year suicidal ideation and self-report chances of a future suicide attempt, p < 0.001, though effect sizes for the interaction term were small. The results are broadly consistent with the 3ST's proposition of how the combination of pain and hopelessness is related to various suicide-related variables. The low prevalence of suicide-related communication should inform future suicide prevention measures by encouraging help-seeking. Psychache as a correlate of the self-reported likelihood of a future attempt could be further investigated.

Language: en