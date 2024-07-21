Abstract

A rise in aging populations globally calls attention to factors that influence the well-being and health of older adults, including social participation. In Australia, rural older adults face cultural, social, and physical challenges that place them at risk for isolation. Thus, research surrounding social participation and healthy aging is increasingly relevant, especially in rural areas. This qualitative study in a remote town in Western Australia explores barriers and facilitators to older adults' social participation. To investigate multiple perspectives, 23 adults aged 50+ and 19 organizations from a rural town were interviewed. A stakeholder reference group was engaged to refine the research design and validate the findings. Feedback from early interviews was used to refine the data collection process, thus enhancing the validity of the findings. Thematic analysis showed that health and mobility issues, inadequate infrastructure, poor sustainability, and cultural tensions commonly impacted social participation. Themes of rural town culture, cultural power dynamics, and rural stoicism were identified as cultural aspects that inhibited participation. Based on results of this study and the supporting literature, recommendations for inclusive activities include supporting community-designed programs, utilizing culturally sensitive language and personnel, expanding services using existing community resources, and diversifying older adults' roles in existing groups.

