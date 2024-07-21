Abstract

Mississippi youth are demographically unique compared to those of the nation. The aim of the study was to examine the drug use among adolescents in Mississippi compared to that in the US, which included determining prevalence and trends in drug use as well as drugs on school property and estimating the differences in drug use prevalence by gender and by race. National and Mississippi Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS) data from 2001 to 2021 were obtained for analysis. Summary statistics, prevalence ratio, and survey Chi-squared tests of independence statistics were generated for the comparison for all students, and by gender and race separately. Trend analysis was conducted using logistic regression combined with joinpoint regression. The six survey questions being studied were the following: have you ever used marijuana, an inhalant, heroin, methamphetamines, or injected drugs, and were you offered, sold, or given an illegal drug on school property during the last 12 months. Survey packages in R were used to account for the complex sampling design of YRBSS data. On the national level, all six drug-related risk behaviors being studied showed a significant decrease from 2001 to 2021. In Mississippi, however, only "ever used marijuana" showed a decrease trend, while three remain unchanged, and two increased. The 2021 YRBSS data show that Mississippi adolescents exhibited a significantly higher prevalence of drug use, and are more likely to be offered, sold or given an illegal drug on school property. This research showed detailed findings on drug use-related issues in Mississippi, which is alarming. This poses an important challenge for public health in Mississippi and sounds an urgent call for drug use intervention among Mississippi adolescents. More concerted actions at the community, school and government level are needed for reducing youth drug use and controlling the drug traffic on school property.

