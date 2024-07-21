|
Modula MJ, Mathapo-Thobakgale EM, Nyoni CN, Jansen R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(7).
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
39063497
BACKGROUND: Occupational trauma is heightened among police officers due to their exposure to physical, biological, chemical, and psychological hazards. Sustained occupational trauma results in mental illness among members of the police, which is a public health issue of concern. This study aimed to report a scoping review of the literature on strategies employed by police officers for coping with occupational trauma around the globe.
Language: en
Humans; mental health; trauma; coping; support; *Adaptation, Psychological; *Police/psychology; law enforcement; occupation; police; strategies