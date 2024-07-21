Abstract

Promoting appropriate behaviors in early childhood is crucial for children's future development. This systematic review aimed to explore the efficacy of social story (SS) intervention in teaching expected behaviors among preschool children. A structured search strategy was applied to five online electronic databases. The references were systematically screened in accordance with the PRISMA statements. Randomized or non-randomized controlled studies, as well as single-subject studies, in which SSs served as a behavioral training approach for children aged 2 to 6 years were included. Information related to study design, characteristics of the participants, target behaviors, and implementation of SS intervention was extracted. A meta-analysis was performed using the random-effects model, where similar outcomes were evaluated by similar intervention across multiple studies. Twenty-one studies were identified for qualitative analysis, while two studies formed the basis of the meta-analysis. SS interventions were employed to teach a variety of behaviors among typically developing children as well as those with various disabilities, such as autism, developmental delay, hearing impairments, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or other disabilities. The target behaviors included oral health practices, peer interaction, staying on-task, self-regulation, sleep habits, and controlling aggressive behavior during group activities. The SSs were used either alone or combined with other strategies, such as positive reinforcement, music therapy, role play, group discussion, video self-modeling, immediate practices, or additional audio commentary. Most studies reported improvements in appropriate behaviors and/or reductions in unfavorable behaviors. The meta-analysis indicated that children practiced more toothbrushing steps when using SS interventions compared to conventional oral health instruction (Z = 3.60, MD = 0.66, 95%CI 0.30 to 1.02, p < 0.001). SS interventions have the potential to teach target behaviors, particularly toothbrushing behaviors, among preschool children. More well-designed randomized controlled trials are warranted to determine the efficacy of SS interventions among children with various developmental profiles.

