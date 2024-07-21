|
Jones C, Spencer S, O'Greysik E, Smith-MacDonald L, Bright KS, Beck AJ, Carleton RN, Burback L, Greenshaw A, Zhang Y, Sevigny PR, Hayward J, Cao B, Brémault-Phillips S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(7).
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
39063525
INTRODUCTION: Public safety personnel (PSP) experience operational stress injuries (OSIs), which can put them at increased risk of experiencing mental health and functional challenges. Such challenges can result in PSP needing to take time away from the workplace. An unsuccessful workplace reintegration process may contribute to further personal challenges for PSP and their families as well as staffing shortages that adversely affect PSP organizations. The Canadian Workplace Reintegration Program (RP) has seen a global scale and spread in recent years. However, there remains a lack of evidence-based literature on this topic and the RP specifically. The current qualitative study was designed to explore the perspectives of PSP who had engaged in a Workplace RP due to experiencing a potentially psychologically injurious event or OSI.
Language: en
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Qualitative Research; Canada; mental health; Occupational Health; Peer Group; peer support; *Workplace/psychology; critical incident; first responders; Occupational Stress/psychology; operational stress injury; public safety personnel; return to work; workplace reintegration