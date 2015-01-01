Abstract

BACKGROUND: A growing number of studies investigated the factors that contribute to driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol in relation to gender. However, a gendered approach of the scientific evidence is missing in the literature. To fill this gap, a gender-driven systematic review on real case studies of the last two decades was performed. In addition to the gender of the drivers involved, major independent variables such as the period of recruitment, the type of drivers recruited, and the geographical area where the study was conducted, were examined. Afterwards, a meta-analysis was performed comparing alcohol-positive rates (APR) between male and female drivers in three subgroups of drivers: those involved in road traffic accidents, those randomly tested on the road, and volunteers.



METHODS: Three databases were searched for eligible studies in October 2023. Real-case studies reporting APR in man and women convicted for DUI of alcohol worldwide were included. Univariate analysis by ANOVA with post-hoc tests identified the independent variables with a significant impact on the dependent variable APR, according to a relationship subsequently investigated by standard multiple linear regression. The meta-analysis of random effects estimates was performed to investigate the change in overall effect size (measured by Cohen's d standardized mean difference test) and 95% confidence interval (CI).



RESULTS: Among papers addressing driver gender, univariate analysis of independent variables revealed a higher Alcohol Positive Rate (APR) in men, particularly in drivers involved in crashes, with a noticeable decrease over time. Analyzing the gender of drivers involved in crashes, the meta-analysis showed that men had a significantly higher APR (30.7%; 95%CI 26.8-35.0) compared to women (13.2%; 95%CI 10.7-16.1). However, in drivers randomly tested, there was no significant difference in APR between genders (2.1% for men and 1.4% for women), while in volunteers, there was a statistically significant difference in APR with 3.4% (95%CI 1.5-7.6) for men and 1.1% (95%CI 0.5-2.7) for women.



CONCLUSION: Despite a progressive decrease in the epidemiological prevalence of alcohol-related DUI over time, this phenomenon remains at worryingly high levels among drivers involved in road traffic accidents in both genders, with a higher prevalence in men. It's important for policymakers, professionals, and scientists to consider gender when planning research, analysis, interventions, and policies related to psychoactive substances, such as alcohol or other licit drugs. Forensic sciences can play a vital role in this regard, enabling a thorough analysis of gender gaps in different populations.



