Abstract

A tunnel shading shed is crucial in improving driving safety as a type of traffic facility to ease the transition of light environments. To study the effect of installation of a shading shed on the visual characteristics of drivers in the connecting zone of the adjacent tunnels, a total of 32 drivers were gathered to perform a real vehicle experiment. The study zone of the adjacent tunnels was divided into three sections: upstream tunnel exit; connecting zone; and downstream tunnel threshold zone. Fixation duration, saccade duration and saccade frequency were selected as research indexes. The results suggest that installation of a shading shed in the connecting zone significantly reduced the fixation (saccade) duration in the upstream tunnel exit and downstream tunnel threshold zones, with a significantly higher saccade frequency. In addition, fixation is better improved at the downstream tunnel entrance, and saccade is better enhanced at the upstream tunnel exit.

Language: en