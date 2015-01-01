Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The main objective of this study was to determine various characteristics and outcomes of self-harm and suicide in men and women with data obtained from the National Trauma Registry of Iran (NTRI).



METHOD : This retrospective multicenter study using data from the NTRI included all patients who went to the emergency department (ED) due to self-harm and suicide, considering the NTRI's specific inclusion criteria, from September 2016 to January 2023. We evaluated patients regarding demographics and clinical characteristics, various outcomes, and factors influencing in-hospital death. Statistical analyses were conducted using the STATA software version 15.0. The chi-square test was used to compare the distribution of variables between men and women. Also, the logistic regression models were applied to assess the predictors of in-hospital death.



RESULTS: Self-harm and suicide cases were gathered from eleven geographically diverse hospitals across the country, and our study included 511 men and 347 women out of 50,661 registered trauma cases. Among them, 443 men (86.7%) and 267 women (76.9%) were between 18 and 49 years old (P < 0.001). Single women constituted 130 (37.3%) of the female cases, while single men were 313 (61.6%) of the male cases (P < 0.001). The three most common methods among our patients were poisoning with 234 (45.8%) of men and 245 (70.6%) of women cases, stab/cut with 208 (40.7%) of men and 54 (15.6%) of women cases, and fall with 16 (3.1%) of men and 26 (7.5%) of women cases (P < 0.001). The risk of death in patients with a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of 3 to 8 was 46.22 (95% CI = 18.66 to 114.45) times more than patients with a GCS score of 13 to 15.



CONCLUSION: Data on self-harm and suicide traumatology were gathered from eleven hospitals in Iran. Our findings indicated differences in the distribution of age and marital status between genders. Moreover, both genders used similar methods for self-harm and suicide, and gender did not affect the outcome.

Language: en