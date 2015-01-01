Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide is an important health issue nearly all over the world. The Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) is a well-known instrument for suicide risk assessment. Our purpose in this study is to provide a Persian version of the C-SSRS and evaluate its psychometric properties in the Iranian military population, particularly suicide risk leveling characteristic of the C-SSRS.



METHOD : For linguistic adaptation, we gathered opinions of an expert panel consisting of 23 professionals in mental health sciences. Furthermore, this version was administered to two groups of soldiers, one representing a sample of normal population (N = 338), while the other group comprised a sample of clinical population from a referral psychiatric hospital (N = 348) in Tehran, capital of Iran, from July 2021 until one year later. Besides the C-SSRS, the Beck Scale for Suicidal Ideation (BSSI), Beck Hopelessness Scale (BSS), and General Health Questionnaire 28 (GHQ28) were obtained from the participants. Correlation coefficients, internal consistency, and factor analysis were evaluated using the Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (version 23) software.



RESULTS: All items of the Persian version of the C-SSRS had acceptable content validity and face validity. This tool demonstrated high correlation coefficients with the BSSI (r = 0.73, P < 0.001) and BHS (r = 0.64, P < 0.001), but a low correlation coefficient with the GHQ28 (r = 0.22, P < 0.001). Specifically, the suicide risk level based on the C-SSRS had a high correlation with both the BSSI and BHS. Also, its internal consistency was satisfactory (Cronbach's alpha = 0.89). Furthermore, factor analysis revealed two factors that is consistent with suicidal ideation and suicidal behavior factors.



CONCLUSION: Our results indicated acceptable validity and reliability for the Persian version of the C-SSRS, demonstrating its capability to classify suicide risk. It can be concluded that the ordinal suicide risk level (as red, orange, yellow and green) is a valid index for the application of the C-SSRS.

Language: en