Citation
Abrahamyan A, Severo M, Soares S, Fraga S, Amorim M. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39066752
Abstract
PURPOSE: Limited research has examined the combined effects of psychosocial and material adversities experienced in childhood during adolescence, a sensitive period of rapid social, emotional, and cognitive development. We investigated the interaction effect of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and socioeconomic circumstances (SECs) during childhood on emerging self-reported depressive symptomatology among 13-year-old Portuguese adolescents.
Language: en
Keywords
Adverse childhood experiences; Additive interaction; Multiplicative interaction; Prospective study