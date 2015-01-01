Abstract

BACKGROUND: In professional athletes, Achilles tendon ruptures are devastating injuries, often resulting in season loss or decreased return to sports level. We aimed to perform a comprehensive video analysis to describe the mechanisms of Achilles tendon rupture as well as body posture in professional athletes. We hypothesized that Achilles tendon ruptures in professional athletes develop with a specific injury mechanism and that body posture at the time of injury varies by sport.



METHODS: Of 114 identified Achilles tendon ruptures that occurred in professional athletes between 1970 and 2020, 42 with adequate video data were analyzed for injury mechanism, body posture, and player and sport characteristics by three independent reviewers.



RESULTS: Mean ± SD age of the 42 athletes (41 men and 1 woman) was 28.4 ± 4.26 years. Eighteen athletes played basketball (42.9%), 14 football (33.3%), five soccer (11.9%), three baseball (7.1%), and two rugby (4.8%). Thirty-five patients (83.3%) had noncontact injuries. The most frequent months of injury were January (16.7%) and October (14.3%). During Achilles tendon rupture, the ankle was in dorsiflexion, the body was bent forward, the knee and hip were in extension, and the foot was in a neutral position. Most injuries occurred during take-off/acceleration (40.5%) or stop and turn (38.5%) maneuvers.



CONCLUSIONS: In professional athletes, the Achilles tendon most often ruptures during take-off/acceleration. The most common position during rupture is the trunk in flexion, the knee and hip in extension, and the ankle in dorsiflexion. This information can guide professional athletes in terms of physical therapy techniques, including neuromuscular training, proprioception, and balance training specific to preventing Achilles tendon rupture.

Language: en