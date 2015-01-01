|
Yüce A, Yerli M, Misir A. J. Am. Podiatr. Med. Assoc. 2024; 114(3): 21-196.
39067034
BACKGROUND: In professional athletes, Achilles tendon ruptures are devastating injuries, often resulting in season loss or decreased return to sports level. We aimed to perform a comprehensive video analysis to describe the mechanisms of Achilles tendon rupture as well as body posture in professional athletes. We hypothesized that Achilles tendon ruptures in professional athletes develop with a specific injury mechanism and that body posture at the time of injury varies by sport.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Young Adult; *Achilles Tendon/injuries; *Athletic Injuries; *Tendon Injuries; Athletes; Posture/physiology; Rupture; Video Recording