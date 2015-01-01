|
Citation
|
Li TYZ, Madge K, Richard F, Sarpal P, Dannenbaum E, Fung J. J. Clin. Med. 2024; 13(14).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39064295
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Background/Objectives: Acquired brain injury (ABI) is a major cause of global disability. Many ABI patients exhibit oculomotor dysfunctions that impact their daily life and rehabilitation outcomes. Current clinical tools for oculomotor function (OMF) assessment are limited in their usability. In this proof-of-principle study, we aimed to develop an efficient tool for OMF screening and to assess the feasibility, acceptability, and relevance in a small sample of ABI and control participants.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
traumatic brain injury; acquired brain injury; neurorehabilitation; oculomotor screening; stroke