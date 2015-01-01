Abstract

Domestic violence remains a complex and challenging issue, particularly for professionals engaged in providing support to victims. The occurrence of emergency situations, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, further exacerbates the difficulties faced by these practitioners. This study aims to explore the lived experiences of professionals working with domestic violence victims, with a specific focus on the primary challenges encountered during interventions. It also aims to identify key guidelines that could enhance their practices. Twenty-four professionals from the domestic violence victim support in Portugal participated in this qualitative research. Through semi-structured interviews and thematic analysis, the study identified a range of challenges professionals confront in their intervention efforts. These challenges encompassed various aspects of the intervention process, vulnerabilities observed in victims, and the existing support system. Furthermore, the study uncovered specific challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Alongside these challenges, the research highlighted a set of recommendations designed to refine intervention strategies and promote better professional adaptation. The findings underscore the array of challenges that professionals grapple with, impacting both their strategies for intervention and their overall well-being. Thus, the development of effective intervention methodologies for professionals and organizations emerges as a crucial endeavor, essential for assisting domestic violence victims in their daily lives and enhancing preparedness for potential future crises.

