Abstract

Previous research has shown there is a high prevalence of sexual violence (SV) and revictimization among the LGBTQ+ community. Little is known about the prevalence of SV and revictimization among rural LGBTQ+ individuals. This study investigates patterns of revictimization and the prevalence of SV among sexual and gender minority individuals. Less resources, services, and more social isolation in rural areas may exacerbate SV. The Illinois Cohort Study is a longitudinal cohort made up of LGBTQ+ individuals with recruitment from June to September 2022. Individuals that have met the screening criteria were delivered a series of surveys for completion, after obtaining consent and given an incentive for their participation. Survey questions on intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and revictimization were collected and described using descriptive statistics. Rural areas were defined as having a population less than 50,000. A total of N = 74 participants responded to the third survey. There were 46% of participants who identified as non-cisgender, and roughly 48% of participants identified as bisexual, pansexual, or other. There were 58% of participants who experienced some form of SV. Factors significantly associated with SV included age, gender, and total Adverse Childhood Experience score (p < .001,.0278, and.002, respectively). There were 70% of participants who reported experiencing SV more than once. Those who reported being sexually victimized more than once reported the abuse lasting an average of 11 years. There were 46% of participants who felt unsafe or trapped in their current relationship. Lesbian (31%) or bisexual (31%) participants were significantly more likely to report feeling afraid in their relationship (p = .041). This study showed that in rural areas, SV is prevalent among LGBTQ+ individuals. Data can be used to produce interventions and resources to reduce the prevalence of SV and revictimization among rural LGBTQ+ individuals.

