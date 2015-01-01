|
In therapy, the child is mainly seen as a problem to be labeled or as a victim of various forms of abuse. The idea of the child as a therapeutic resource is the central point of my article where children's symptoms are quickly reframed and get a relational meaning in the family. Once the relational competence of the child is appreciated and his voice is heard, the child becomes a special guide to explore the emotional world of his family, and the genogram can provide a wonderful platform to start this therapeutic journey. Using a multigenerational lens, I describe how to explore family development with a "bottom-up approach." Intergenerational questions can be asked to the child and with his help relevant family events can emerge and broken bonds repaired. The therapeutic results I expect are the resolution of children's problems and family transformation.
