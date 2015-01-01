|
Fan F, Beare R, Genc S, Shapiro JS, Takagi M, Hearps SJC, Parkin GM, Rausa VC, Anderson N, Fabiano F, Dunne K, Davis GA, Babl FE, Ignjatovic V, Seal M, Anderson V. J. Neurosurg. Pediatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Neurological Surgeons)
39059425
OBJECTIVE: Posttraumatic headache (PTH) represents the most common acute and persistent postconcussive symptom (PCS) in children after concussion, yet there remains a lack of valid and objective biomarkers to facilitate risk stratification and early intervention in this patient population. Fixel-based analysis of diffusion-weighted imaging, which overcomes constraints of traditional diffusion tensor imaging analyses, can improve the sensitivity and specificity of detecting white matter changes postconcussion. The aim of this study was to investigate whole-brain and tract-based differences in white matter morphology, including fiber density (FD) and fiber bundle cross-section (FC) area in children with PCSs and PTH at 2 weeks after concussion.
traumatic brain injury; diffusion-weighted imaging; fixel-based analysis; pediatric concussion; persisting postconcussive symptoms; posttraumatic headache; white matter microstructure