Abstract

PURPOSE: To report subtle yet important macular changes following a whiplash injury. CASE REPORT: We report an unusual case of a healthy young male presenting with a three-month history of a drop in vision in both eyes following an accident while crash-landing from a parachute. There was no direct ocular injury. Fundus examination revealed a bilateral well-defined area of retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) alterations over the macula with no other obvious retinal abnormality. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) examination revealed outer retinal layer defects with nearly intact inner retina.



CONCLUSION: This case highlights the importance of fundus evaluation and reviewing patient's visual symptoms in otherwise inapparent ocular trauma.

