Abstract

This study investigated the impact of the Injury Severity Score (ISS) on treatment approaches and survival outcomes in trauma patients, focusing on comparing elderly (≥65 years) with non-elderly patients. It analyzed adult trauma cases with abnormal Revised Trauma Scores from January to December 2019, categorizing patients into three severity groups based on ISS: mild (1-8), moderate (9-15), and severe (≥16). The study examined how ISS influenced therapeutic interventions and survival among elderly patients, comparing these outcomes to non-elderly patients using multivariable logistic regression analysis. In 16,336 adult trauma cases out of 52,262 patients, including 4886 elderly and 11,450 non-elderly patients, findings revealed that in the severe group, elderly patients had a lower, though not statistically significant, incidence of surgical or embolization interventions compared to the moderate group, differing from non-elderly patients. No significant differences were observed in the mild group between elderly and non-elderly patients. However, elderly patients had higher intervention rates in the moderate group and lower in the severe group, with significantly lower survival-to-discharge rates in the severe group. The ISS is insufficient for assessing trauma severity in elderly patients. Additional tools are needed for better evaluation and treatment decisions.

