Abstract

Proximal femur fracture risk depends on subject-specific factors such as bone mineral density and morphological parameters. Here, we aim to analyze the dependency of the femoral strength on sixteen morphological parameters. Therefore, finite-element analyses of 20 human femurs during stumbling and lateral falls on the hip were conducted. Pearson correlation coefficients were calculated and morphological parameters with significant correlations were examined in principal component analysis and linear regression analysis. The dependency of the fracture strength on morphological parameters was more pronounced during lateral falls on the hip compared to stumbling. Significant correlations were observed between the neck shaft angle (r = -0.474), neck diameter (r = 0.507), the true distance between the femoral head center and femoral shaft axis (r = 0.459), and its projected distance on the frontal plane (r = 0.511), greater trochanter height (r = 0.497), and distance between the femoral head center and a plane parallel to the frontal plane containing the projection of the femoral head center to the femoral neck axis (r = 0.669). Principal component analysis was strongly weighted by parameters defining the lever arm during a lateral fall as well as the loaded cross-section in the femoral neck.

