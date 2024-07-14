Abstract

(1) Background: The objective of this systematic review was to collect relevant data in the available contemporary studies about sports injuries of basketball players and explain differences in sports injuries relative to gender, location, sport, and position on the court; (2) Methods: The papers were searched digitally using PubMed, MEDLINE, ERIC, Google Scholar, and ScienceDirect databases, from 1990 to 2024; (3) Results: The most frequent severe injuries for both genders are knee and ankle injuries and the most frequent forms of injury are ankle sprain and ligament strain. The most frequent injuries occur during running and after contact with the ball. Shooting guards sustain the highest injury rate followed by centers and point guards, while guards have the highest rate of adductor muscle injury; and (4) Conclusions: Studies indicate that ankle and knee injuries are prevalent among basketball players, with ankle sprains being particularly prevalent. Knee injuries are more common in female basketball players, including ACL injuries. Various factors contribute to injuries, including the biomechanics of jumping, landing, sudden changes in direction, and the physical demands placed on the body during the game.

