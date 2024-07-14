SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Aksović N, Bubanj S, Bjelica B, Kocić M, Lilić L, Zelenović M, Stanković D, Milanovic F, Pajović L, Čaprić I, Milić V, Dobrescu T, Sufaru C. Life (Basel) 2024; 14(7).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/life14070898

PMID

39063651

PMCID

PMC11278090

Abstract

(1) Background: The objective of this systematic review was to collect relevant data in the available contemporary studies about sports injuries of basketball players and explain differences in sports injuries relative to gender, location, sport, and position on the court; (2) Methods: The papers were searched digitally using PubMed, MEDLINE, ERIC, Google Scholar, and ScienceDirect databases, from 1990 to 2024; (3) Results: The most frequent severe injuries for both genders are knee and ankle injuries and the most frequent forms of injury are ankle sprain and ligament strain. The most frequent injuries occur during running and after contact with the ball. Shooting guards sustain the highest injury rate followed by centers and point guards, while guards have the highest rate of adductor muscle injury; and (4) Conclusions: Studies indicate that ankle and knee injuries are prevalent among basketball players, with ankle sprains being particularly prevalent. Knee injuries are more common in female basketball players, including ACL injuries. Various factors contribute to injuries, including the biomechanics of jumping, landing, sudden changes in direction, and the physical demands placed on the body during the game.


Language: en

Keywords

injuries; ACL; ankle; basketball; knee

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print