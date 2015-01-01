Abstract

Systolic dysfunction has been observed following isolated moderate-severe traumatic brain injury (Ims-TBI). However, early risk factors for the development of systolic dysfunction after Ims-TBI and their impact on the prognosis of patients with Ims-TBI have not been thoroughly investigated. A prospective observational study among patients aged 16 to 65 years without cardiac comorbidities who sustained Ims-TBI (Glasgow Coma Scale [GCS] score ≤12) was conducted. Systolic dysfunction was defined as left ventricular ejection fraction <50% or apparent regional wall motion abnormality assessed by transthoracic echocardiography within 24 hours after admission. The primary endpoint was the incidence of systolic dysfunction after Ims-TBI. The secondary endpoint was survival on discharge. Clinical data and outcomes were assessed within 24 hours after admission or during hospitalization. About 23 of 123 patients (18.7%) developed systolic dysfunction after Ims-TBI. Higher admission heart rate (odds ratios [ORs]: 1.05, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.02-1.08; P = .002), lower admission GCS score (OR: 0.77, 95% CI: 0.61-0.96; P = .022), and higher admission serum high-sensitivity cardiac troponin T (Hs-cTnT) (OR: 1.14, 95% CI: 1.06-1.22; P < .001) were independently associated with systolic dysfunction among patients with Ims-TBI. A combination of heart rate, GCS score, and serum Hs-cTnT level on admission improved the predictive performance for systolic dysfunction (area under curve = 0.85). Duration of mechanical ventilation, intensive care unit length of stay, and in-hospital mortality of patients with systolic dysfunction was higher than that of patients with normal systolic function (P < .05). Lower GCS (OR: 0.66, 95% CI: 0.45-0.82; P = .001), lower admission oxygen saturation (OR: 0.82, 95% CI: 0.69-0.98; P = .025), and the development of systolic dysfunction (OR: 4.85, 95% CI: 1.36-17.22; P = .015) were independent risk factors for in-hospital mortality in patients with Ims-TBI. Heart rate, GCS, and serum Hs-cTnT level on admission were independent early risk factors for systolic dysfunction in patients with Ims-TBI. The combination of these 3 parameters can better predict the occurrence of systolic dysfunction.

