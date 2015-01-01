|
Citation
|
Long J, Huang Y, Guo J. Medicine (Baltimore) 2024; 103(30): e38967.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39058865
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Millettia pachycarpa Benth, rich in rotenone, can disrupt the mitochondrial electron transport chain. Ingestion may cause respiratory and central nervous system depression, and in severe cases, lead to death. This is the first detailed clinical case report of M. pachycarpa Benth poisoning, aiming to help systematization of diagnosis and treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Aged; Male; Respiration, Artificial; *Millettia/poisoning; Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy/methods; Pneumonia, Aspiration/etiology