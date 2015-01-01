Abstract

AIM: To design and validate a tool to assess a woman's perception of whether she has experienced a situation of abuse or disrespect during childbirth attendance: "Childbirth Abuse and Respect Evaluation-Maternal Questionnaire" (CARE-MQ).



METHODS: Multidisciplinary panel of experts (gynecologists, midwives, mothers) participated in creating CARE-MQ. A cross-sectional study was carried out on 901 Spanish women who had given birth between 1 and 3 months before to determine psychometric characteristics. Finally, an exploratory factor analysis (EFA), confirmatory factor analysis (CFA), and a convergent validity study were carried out with the Quality Questionnaire from the Patient's Perspective-Intrapartum (QPP-I), and a reliability study using internal consistency (Cronbach's α) and coefficient of intraclass correlation (CCI).



FINDINGS: The KMO test gave a value of 0.935, and Bartlett's sphericity test was <0.001. The EFA identified four components ("Emotional Abuse", "Inadequate Professionalism", "Physical Abuse" y "Lost contact") that explained 55.16 % of variance. In the CFA, a good fit was observed for most of the evaluated indicators. CARE-MQ correlated negatively with QPP-I (Spearman's rho = -0.641, 95 % CI: -0.679, -0.600; p < 0.001) and was statistically associated with variables related to childbirth experience (p < 0.005) such as the use of a birth plan, use of regional analgesia, type of birth, episiotomy, presence of severe tears, skin-to-skin contact, length of hospital stay and postpartum surgical intervention. Cronbach's α value was 0.903. The ICC of absolute agreement after administering the questionnaire one week after was 0.927 (95 % CI: 0.85-0.97).



CONCLUSIONS: CARE-MQ is a valid and reliable instrument to evaluate the perception of a woman regarding the situation of abuse and/or disrespect that she may have experienced during birth in a population of Spanish postpartum women.

