Abstract

Despite the global and local efforts, gender-based violence at workplaces has remained a major public health challenge and pervasive human rights violation worldwide. Nevertheless, there is a paucity of research evidence on gender-based violence in higher educational institutions (HEIs). The main aim of this study was to assess workplace gender-based violence and its associated factors among female staff in public HEIs in eastern Ethiopia. An institution-based cross-sectional study design was conducted among female staff in public HEIs in eastern Ethiopia. Female staff (n = 391) were recruited using systematic sampling techniques from three HEIs. Data were collected by trained female data collectors using a structured pre-tested, self-administered questionnaire. Collected data were entered into EpiData and exported to SPSS for analysis. Descriptive and logistic regression statistical analysis were carried out to compute frequencies and odds ratio at 95% confidence interval (CI). The adjusted odds ratio (AOR) at 95% CI was used to declare a significant association. Workplace gender-based violence among female staff at HEIs was 63.1% (95% CI: 58-68%). Being within the age group of 18-34 years (AOR: 1.71, 95% CI: 1.02-2.85), being single (AOR: 2.24, 95% CI: 1.32-3.80), divorced (AOR: 2.27, 95% CI: 1.03-5.03), working the night shifts (AOR:5.73, 95% CI: 1.87-17.58), Being aware of the reporting procedures of violent incidents (AOR: 1.55, 95% CI: 1.01-2.49) and worried for being a victim of violence (AOR: 1.71, 95% CI: 1.02-2.86) were the factors associated with workplace gender-based violence against female staff in the public HEIs. Workplace gender-based violence among female staff working in the selected public HEIs was found to be unacceptably high. Awareness-raising campaigns against gender-based violence and reporting procedures in case of violent incidents, enforcing existing policies, orientation to employees, safeguarding the night shift female workers, and survivor support services should be implemented by key stakeholders.

