Abstract

The increasingly frequent occurrence of major natural disasters can pose a serious threat to national stability and the safety of people's lives, and cause serious economic losses. How to quickly and accurately dispatch emergency materials to all disaster areas across regions in post-disaster has attracted wide attention from the government and academia. In response to the characteristic of high uncertainty in emergency rescue for major natural disasters, and considering differentiated disaster severity levels in different disaster areas, the entropy weight method is used to determine the urgency coefficient of emergency material demand for disaster areas. This study aims to minimize the emergency materials dispatching time and cost, also maximize the dispatching fairness for disaster areas. The triangular fuzzy number method is used to represent the uncertain variables mentioned above, so that a cross-regional emergency materials intelligent dispatching model in major natural disasters (CREMIDM-MND) is constructed. The extremely heavy rainstorm disaster in Henan Province of China in 2021 is selected as a typical case. Based on objective disaster data obtained from official websites, this study applies the constructed model to real disaster case and calculates the results by MATLAB. The ant colony algorithm is further used to optimize the transportation route based on the calculation results of the emergency material dispatching for disaster areas, and finally forms the intelligent emergency materials dispatching scheme that meets the multiple objectives. The research results indicate that compared to the actual situation, CREMIDM-MND can help decision-maker to develop a cross-regional emergency materials intelligent dispatching scheme in time, thereby effectively improving the government's emergency rescue performance in major natural disasters. Moreover, some managerial insights related to cross-regional emergency materials dispatching practice problem in major natural disasters are presented.

