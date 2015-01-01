SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Martínez-Bacaicoa J, Henry N, Mateos-Pérez E, Gámez-Guadix M. Psicothema 2024; 36(3): 247-256.

(Copyright © 2024, Departamento de Psicología de la Universidad de Oviedo, Publisher Colegio Oficial de Psicológicas de Asturias)

10.7334/psicothema2023.315

39054819

BACKGROUND: The aim of this study was to analyze the prevalence, age and gender differences, and psychological outcomes (anxiety, depression and self-esteem) related to being a victim of different forms of online gendered violence (OGV), namely: digital sexual harassment; physical appearance-based violence; gender role-based violence; and anti-feminism violence.

METHOD: 2,471 respondents (71.1 % women) aged 18-79 years (M = 27.28, SD = 10.08) completed self-report measures.

RESULTS: The results showed that 82.6 % of respondents had experienced at least one form of OGV in the last 12 months. The most frequent form of OGV was digital sexual harassment (66.7%), followed by physical appearance-based violence (60.7%), anti-feminism violence (60.7%) and gender role-based violence (25.4%). OGV was significantly higher among women (88%) than men (68.6%), as well as among younger adults. Finally, the results showed that these forms of violence were associated with worse psychological outcomes, especially for younger respondents and for women.

CONCLUSIONS: OGV is a common phenomenon that may be related to lower psychological well-being. This study provides relevant information that can shape the design of prevention and intervention programs for this form of digital violence.


Language: en

Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Self Concept; Adolescent; Age Factors; Young Adult; Sex Factors; Prevalence; Depression/epidemiology/psychology; *Crime Victims/statistics & numerical data/psychology; *Gender-Based Violence/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Anxiety/epidemiology; Sexual Harassment/statistics & numerical data/psychology

