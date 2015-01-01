|
Citation
|
Fernández-Martínez I, Orgiles M, Espada JP, Tomczyk S, Morales A. Psicothema 2024; 36(3): 297-305.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Departamento de Psicología de la Universidad de Oviedo, Publisher Colegio Oficial de Psicológicas de Asturias)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39054824
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Nighttime fears are common among school-aged children and may be linked to psychological difficulties, while coping strategies may vary and affect their emotional well-being. This study aimed to identify patterns of nighttime fears and coping styles in school-aged children using Latent Profile Analysis. Subsequently, possible predictors of the latent profiles were tested through multinomial logistic regression analysis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Child; Female; Male; Time Factors; Self Report; *Adaptation, Psychological; *Fear/psychology