Abstract

This study examined the unique associations of both probable posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and subjective traumatic outlook (STO) with psychiatric and psychological concomitants among Israelis during the Israel-Hamas War. While PTSD reflects phenomenological psychiatric reactions to traumatic events, STO reflects subjective evaluations that one is traumatized. A convenience sample of 375 Israelis aged 20-87 from around Israel completed an online survey in the first two months of the war. A series of univariate logistic and linear regressions showed that while both probable PTSD and STO were associated with significant depression and anxiety symptoms, STO showed unique associations with hope and revenge, psychological variables that may be more sensitive following exposure to human-made and war trauma. Theoretical and practical considerations regarding these results suggest that a broader picture of post-trauma reactions can be captured by accounting for both the observed symptoms (PTSD) and one's introspective perception of being traumatized (STO).

Language: en